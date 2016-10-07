Supreme Court bars BCCI from releasing funds to state associations

New Delhi, Oct 07: Supreme Court today bars The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from releasing funds to state associations.

Supreme Court says state associations will not get funds unless a resolution is passed to implement justice Lodha committee reforms. State association to whom BCCI has already released funds will not spend it unless they agree to change their memorandum of association.

The Supreme Court said that it would pass orders to put an end to the “defiance” of the cricket board. The court is likely to replace the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) brass if the cricket board does not comply with Lodha panel’s recommendations.

Despite BCCI seeking more time from the Supreme Court on Thursday, the bench led by CJI clearly mentioned that they would be provided only “24 hours” to take the decision.

The Supreme Court also asks BCCI Chief Anurag Thakur to file an affidavit on the details of his conversation with ICC Chief regarding Lodha recommendations.

Next hearing in the case is scheduled on Supreme Court on October 17th.

BCCI highly objected to the recommendations of ‘age cap’, ‘cooling off period’ along with the ‘one state, one vote’. According to BCCI President Anurag Thakur, such reforms could turn it into an obstacle for the cricketing body to perform in an efficient manner. He cited the success made by BCCI over the years, which has allowed India to produce the no.1 Test team in the world. He further added that such reforms could be enacted by the board only after a detailed discussion and voting by all-state members.