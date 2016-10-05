Remarks against’ surgical strike : Ink attack on Kejriwal at Bikaner

October 5, 2016 | By :

Bikaner, Oct 05: An unknown person threw ink on Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district late on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the AAP chief was attacked with ink for his alleged remarks on Indian Army’s surgical strikes carried out across the Line of Control in response to Uri attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kejriwal reacted to the ink attack and tweeted, ‘God bless those who threw ink at me, I wish them well.’

As per the latest reports, two men have been detained in this regard.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Office of profit case: BJP demands resignation of Kejriwal, Mamata bats for Delhi CM
The case against Pravin Togadia withdrawn 3 years ago: Says Rajasthan Minister
PM Modi to attend work commencement of Rajasthan oil refinery
Delhi fog: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says farmers cannot give up stubble burning completely, cancels meeting with Arvind Kejriwal
Doctors are free to agitate and demand, but not at cost of life, says Minister Gulab Chand Kataria after nine arrests 
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh criticises Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over air pollution
Top