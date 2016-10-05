Remarks against’ surgical strike : Ink attack on Kejriwal at Bikaner

Bikaner, Oct 05: An unknown person threw ink on Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district late on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the AAP chief was attacked with ink for his alleged remarks on Indian Army’s surgical strikes carried out across the Line of Control in response to Uri attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kejriwal reacted to the ink attack and tweeted, ‘God bless those who threw ink at me, I wish them well.’

As per the latest reports, two men have been detained in this regard.