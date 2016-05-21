Kerala’s ‘Fidel Castro’ plays the wait and watch game

Thiruvananthapuram, May 21:  A day after his hopes of returning as the Kerala chief minister were dashed and he was given a ceremonial title as the state’s Fidel Castro, veteran CPI-M leader V.S. Achuthanandan hinted that he will not lie low.

“You wait and see,” Achuthanandan told the mediapersons here when asked if he was given a raw deal, as the party used his popularity for the campaign but did not consider him for the chief minister’s post.

“Those who know me will not say I am after posts and positions,” said the veteran to a question if he will settle with a post.

It has now surfaced that the CPI-M was mulling for Achuthanandan a post similar to what UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was given during its rule.

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Friday the 92-year-old Achuthanandan did not get the nod due to his age and compared him with the legendary Fidel Castro. Yechury said he will guide the new government here.

Achuthanandan also said he would move out of the official residence of the leader of opposition but remain in the capital city.

“I will continue to play my role and will see that all the scams (solar, bar and land deals) that surfaced during the Oommen Chandy government be taken to their logical conclusion,” Achuthanandan said.

