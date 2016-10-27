LeEco launches new ‘LeMusic’ app for better music experience

New Delhi, Oct 27 :  Chinese internet and technology conglomerate LeEco has launched LeMusic app for better music experience.

The first rollout will be on Le2 and Le Max2 “Superphones,” followed by other Le Eco devices.

“Through the LeMusic app, users can also enjoy mood-based content programming and adaptive streaming,” the company said in a statement.

The app will be available to the users via an OTA update.

