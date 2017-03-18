Man shot dead for trying to seize gun from soldier at Paris Orly airport

London, Mar. 18: A man has been shot dead after allegedly attempting to seize a gun from a soldier at Paris Orly airport.

Citing French media reports, the Independent said the suspect made the attempt at the airport’s south terminal after targeting a counter-terror patrol.

The terminal was evacuated as security operations continued, with France’s National Police urging people not to cross the security perimeter.

The soldier was part of Operation Sentinel – a security initiative seeing troops deployed in combat uniforms around high profile sites including the Eiffel Tower since the Charlie Hebdo massacre.

France remains on high alert following a string of terror attacks directed and inspired by ISIS. (ANI)