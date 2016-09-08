Microsoft opens British data centre to Azure Cloud, would help industries such as banking, government, public sector and healthcare

September 8, 2016 | By :
Brightsolid’s new data centre will hold the equivalent computer power of over 100,000 MacBooks.

New York, September 8: Microsoft’s British data centre region is now online and will offer support for the tech giant’s Azure Cloud services and Office 365, with support for Dynamics CRM Online slated for the first half of 2017.

With the new data centre in Britain coming online, Azure now offers customers 28 regions with six more coming soon for a total of 34, more than any other major cloud provider, Microsoft said in a statement.

“These new Cloud regions will help businesses in industries such as banking, government, public sector and healthcare meet their customers’ needs, the regulatory requirements they are held to, and the need for local data residency and replication for business continuity,” said Takeshi Numoto, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Cloud and Enterprise.

Some of the customers moving to M.Cloud in Britain include the South London and Maudsley (SLAM) NHS Trust, the country’s largest mental health trust, and the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The MoD, which employs more than 250,000 people, will use Office 365 and Azure, Microsoft said in a blog post.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
Windows 10 can now recognise Hindi handwriting!
Death of 7-year-old girl : Haryana govt finds hospital guilty of criminal negligence
Why is government planning to stop the Integrated Child Development Services programme?
Microsoft supports over 4,000 Indian start-ups, skill training for 30,000 youth and help train 26,000 teachers
IT dept conducts raid across, no details for public domain, defend its govt: Congress leader Tom Vadakkan
Government caps price of knee implants,will take stringent action against hospitals, importers and retailers if MRP is changed
Top