Missing Keralites case on a turning point, new revelations came out from missing Merin’s brother Ebin Jacob

Ernakulam, July18: There was a forceful attempt to convert Ebin Jacob, 25 years and to make him a terrorist by joining IS.

Ebin is the brother of Merin alias Mariam, wife of Bestin Vincent alias Yahia.

Both of them are missing and being suspected to have joined IS.

Ebin Jacob had given a statement to the city police.

It states that the Islamic Research Foundation was behind the alleged trial of forceful conversion.

The suspected preacher Zakir Naik is the one who leads the foundation.

A member of Islamic Research foundation R C Qureshi and Bestin were those involved in the recruitment trial staged infront of Ebin.

According to the statement by Ebin, Palarivattom Police have charged cases on both of them, under section 13 of the unlawful activities Prevention Act and section 153 A of IPC.

This is the first case to be registered against, those who are missing and suspected to have joined IS.

By the time, Mohammad Marwan, one among the missing youngsters have sent message through the Telegram app.

The message is read that, “People may call me terrorist.

If fighting in the path of allah is terrorism, yes I am a terrorist”.

Enquiries are being made to ensure the location, from where the message would have been sent.

Marwan promises that he would come back after finishing the job with IS, to help the suppressed Muslims in Kashmir, Muzaffarnagar and Gujarat.

He also asks, how can he be comfortable when the Muslims here are being attacked and killed.

Another one among the missing suspects, Dr. Ijaz had also conveyed a message similar to that of Marwan’s.

Ebin’s Visit to Qureshi’s House in Mumbai

The statement of Ebin says that, Qureshi had compelled Ebin to join Islam and thereafter IS.

According to the investigation officer, Ernakulam ACP K V Vijayan, Bestin has forced Ebin to go with him to Mumbai and meet R C Qureshi.

In 2014, Bestin, who had been indoctrinated with Islam, had taken Ebin to Mumbai.

Ebin Jacob, who visited Qureshi’s house was taken to a library.

There he was introduce to many religious books and was asked to read all those.

Ebin was given a lecture on comparison of all the religions.

Qureshi told that Islam religion is the most superior among religions and that Indians are not leading a moral life.

He had also told Ebin that non-Muslims must be eradicated from the world to make it a world of Islam alone.

Ebin was asked to join IS to achieve this exclusive world.

Even though they had compelled Ebin to join Islam, he expressed his disagreement and returned home.

This incident had happened, when the missing Merin was employed in a BPO based in Mumbai.

At this time Bestin had already attended the classes of IRF, and had almost succeeded in convincing Merin to covert and join IS.

Ebin also suspects that Merin may have joined Bestin’s path, as a result of his constant pressures.