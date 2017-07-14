Mumbai Police lodged FIR against Tanmay Bhat for inappropriate tweet on PM Modi

Mumbai, July 14: Mumbai’s Cyber Cell filed a FIR against AIB Star Tanmay Bhat for an inappropriate tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After trolling on twitter, Tanmay has deleted this picture but he tweeted that he will continue to joke.

All India Bakchod (AIB) took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13 July. While the comedy troupe is no stranger to making fun of the Prime Minister, this time around they slapped the Snapchat dog filter on the photograph of a man who resembles the Prime Minister and captioned it #Wanderlust before sharing it on social media.

The group was bombarded with criticism and accused of insulting the prime minister and hurting national sentiment.

After some time AIB deleted the post, but the trolling didn’t stop. Tanmay Bhatt, one of the prominent faces of the group, then tweeted his response to the trolling. He said in his tweet “Will continue making jokes. And deleting if necessary. And making jokes again. And Apologizing if necessary. Don’t care what you think.”