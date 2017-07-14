No need to humiliate jailed Sasikala: Swamy over AIADMK leader's VIP treatment.

New Delhi, July 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday came out in support of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V.K. Sasikala over getting preferences in jail, asserting that punishment of being put in jail on a conviction is itself sufficient and there is no need to humiliate her.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said, “What kind of VIP treatment has she got? Did she get a kitchen where she can cook for herself? We all know that she has committed a white collar crime and is also a leader of a ruling party in Tamil Nadu. The punishment of being put in Jail on a conviction is itself sufficient and there is no need to humiliate her.”

Swamy further stated that there is no danger of her tampering with evidence as she is carrying out her sentence well.

“I think it was a mistake to keep her in Karnataka because of the language difference and local hostility and so on. In my opinion, she should be transferred to the Tamil Nadu Jail so that everyone will be alert there and the government will also be on notice. There is no danger of her tampering with evidence as she is carrying out her sentence well. But at the same

Yesterday, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) ridiculed the reported ‘comfort’ that Sasikala is getting in jail and said this shows how money can buy comforts in the jail. A report by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Prisons) D. Roopa had asserted that a bribe worth Rs. 2 crores was given to the prison officials by Sasikala in order to avail special facilities in Parappana Agrahara central prison.

Roopa, in a report to Director General (DG), Prisons, H.N. Satyanarayana Rao, had said there are speculations that Sasikala paid a bribe to prison officials to get special facilities for herself with rumours also of the DG, Prisons, being a beneficiary himself.

While Rao has categorically denied all the charges, Roopa has maintained her stand and said that she has no issue with an inquiry taking place into it. The letter, apart from the information about Sasikala, also talks about many other illegal instances inside the prison.