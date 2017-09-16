Parsons Green attack: British Police arrests 18-year-old man, expects one more attack

London/United Kingdom, September 16: The British police arrested an 18-year-old man on Saturday in regard with the bombing of a London Underground train. According to reliable sources, the police said that “The 18-year-old man was arrested by Kent Police in the port area of Dover this morning, Saturday, 16 September, under section 41 of the Terrorism Act.”

The British police further said that “Although we are pleased with the progress made, this investigation continues and the threat level remains at critical. The man is still in custody at a local police station and would be transferred to a south London police station in the due course. Around thirty people were treated in hospital after a bomb blasted in a packed London Underground train yesterday morning and it was the fifth terror attack in Britain in six months.

The British police added that “This arrest would lead to more activity from our officers. For strong investigative reasons we would not provide more details on the man we arrested at this stage. This investigation would continue and the threat level is still critical.” The Islamic State group said an IS detachment had been behind the bombing.

According to official reports, Theresa May who is the Prime Minister declared yesterday that the threat level is raised to critical which infers that another attack could be on the way and troops would take over guarding key sites to free police officers for deployment elsewhere. Previously in 2017, four attacks in London and Manchester claimed the lives of 35 people. The other was a bombing in May at a pop concert by United State star Ariana Grande in Manchester which killed 22 people, including several children.