Pakistan police broke down on medical students, leaving 15 female students injured

Pakistan police broke down on medical students, leaving 15 female students injured. Photograph: Twitter

Rawalkot/Pakistan, Aug 30: The Pakistan Police broke down on the students of the Poonch Medical College here, leaving 15 female students injured. The students were protesting with regard to the delay caused in the declaration of exam results.

The police’s unbridled conduct was an effect of the directions given by the college superintendent Waseem and clerk Toyib. The police attacked the students and dragged them into police vehicles. The students are reportedly are still stalled in the lockup. The incident has created panic in the area. The hapless event occurred while students were demanding their previous year result, which are said to be delayed intentionally to hamper career of the medical students. (ANI)

