Police constable injured after a juvenile offender, wanted in a theft case, allegedly attacked him with a blade in Meerpet area

Hyderabad,June10: A police constable was injured on Friday after a juvenile offender, wanted in a theft case, allegedly attacked him with a blade in Meerpet area here before escaping from the spot, police said.

The constable, S Ramesh, has been hospitalised following the attack by the 16-year-old Juvenile Conflict with Law (JCL), police said.

The incident took place when the constable and a Home Guard had gone to apprehend the boy, who was absconding in a scooter theft case.

“The constable and a Home Guard attached to Meerpet police station were deputed to apprehend the JCL, who was moving on a stolen scooter and when the policemen tried to nab him, he allegedly attacked the constable with a shaving blade before fleeing,” they said.

The attack resulted in Ramesh suffering injuries on his left forearm and he has been admitted to a private hospital, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

The boy had started committing property-related offences last year. So far, he had been apprehended three times by Meerpet police. However, he had gone absconding in a scooter theft case, it added.

“An application is being filed before the Juvenile Justice Board to treat him as an adult as he was an active and potential bodily and property offender and involved in as many as six cases,” police said.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat and other senior police officers visited the hospital and enquired about the incident.