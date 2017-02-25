Princess India ,beauty pageant for visually impaired to be crowned by John Abraham on March 8

New Delhi, Feb 25: The hunk of an actor in B-Town, John Abraham has a heart of gold as he believes in lending his support to several social causes! The actor will reportedly be seen crowning the beauty pageant winner but it does have a difference.

According to DNA.com, a beauty pageant titled Princess India is scheduled to be held on March 8, which also happens to be International Women’s Day. The event is for visually challenged girls and it is reportedly organised jointly by the National Association for the Blind (NAB) and Blind’s Dream NGO, founded by Samir Mansuri, who himself happens to be visually impaired by birth.

The report further quotes Samir as saying, “John Abraham is known for his philanthropy. We could not have thought of anybody else as the special guest. He has given us an hour’s time and has agreed to crown the winner. He was bowled over with the idea of a beauty pageant for visually impaired. He felt that it will give loads of confidence to the girls and that it’s a good concept.”

The title competitors will be showcasing their various talents on the special platform such as—dancing, singing and the like.