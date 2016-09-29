Against RSS ideology, says Rahul in court to fight defamation case

Guwahati, Sep 29: Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati: “I am against the ideology of the RSS and other organisations that try to divide this nation. I’m fighting against the RSS ideology that divides the country; my work is to fight poverty. Such cases are tactics to put me away from poor and helpless people; my fight is for farmers, laborers and the unemployed youth.”

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi arrived at a court in Guwahati this morning for a defamation case filed by a RSS volunteer.

Speaking to reporters outside the court room, Rahul said, “I’ll not be deterred; Im happy, let them put as many cases as they want, Ill continue to fight for unity of this country.”

An RSS volunteer had filed a defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi last year and the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup after examining different witnesses asked Gandhi to appear before the court on September 29.

Rahul is also expected to address a meeting of party workers before returning to New Delhi the same evening.

The case is related to Gandhi’s visit to the Barpeta Satra, a 16th century Vaishnavite monastery on December 12 last year. He was supposed to enter the Satra before taking part in a road show, organised nearby, but did not do so and instead hit the roadshow directly.

Later in New Delhi, he told media persons that some RSS workers prevented him from entering the Satra. He also alleged that the RSS have incited the local women to prevent him from entering the Satra.