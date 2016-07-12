Saffronisation of education? In Madhya Pradesh Government schools RSS teachers may take charge soon

Bhopal, July 12: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) plan to creep into the education system is nothing new.

Last year, they announced that they want to set up a model school in every block of the country before 2017, to check the growth of convent schools and educational institutions run by missionaries.

“A look at our recent data suggests we have managed to establish an RSS model school in every district in Uttar Pradesh.

Efforts in Bihar and Jharkhand have been commendable but we are sprucing up efforts in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu,” said Ramendra Rai, who heads the Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shikshan Sansthan.

According to an Indian Express report, teachers from the RSS-run Saraswati Shishu Mandirs (SSM) could soon get sanction from the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh to teach pro bono in government primary schools.

The RSS organisation’s proposal to loan its teachers to nearby government primary schools has been welcomed by the education department.

“Though the idea is to focus on mathematics and language, the traditional weak spots, we will also introduce cultural activities, if permitted, that are common in SSMs,” Madhya Bharat chief of VBABSS Ramkumar Bhavsar told The Indian Express.

The government has welcomed the idea given the RSS schools’ track record.

After a pilot run, the plan is expected to be implemented in 1,000 schools in a few months.

Students from an RSS-run group of schools occupied half of the merit list in the Madhya Pradesh in the class 10 board examination results that was announced in May.

Earlier this year, the BJP government in the state had made ‘surya namaskar’ – adulation of the sun — mandatory in all schools, raising heckles of opposition parties and social organisations.

