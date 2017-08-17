Shivpal Singh Yadav is on Hamid Ansari’s Track; Says Muslim community in constant state of fear 

Agra (Uttar Pradesh), August 17: Shivpal Singh Yadav MLA, the Young brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Uncle of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, lashes out BJP in a press conference held here on Wednesday.

The Senior Samajwadi Party leader stated that the Muslim community in India is in a constant state of fear while minority groups, traders, and farmers are disappointed with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) led-Central government.

“The people of India had voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party as they had many expectations from the BJP government, On the other hand, no class seems to be getting any benefit from the Government. Every section of the country is disappointed with the Narendra Modi led Government,” Shivpal Singh said.

Shivpal further cornered the central government over its poor policies including the decision of demonetization and Goods and Services Tax (GST) and said both broke the backbone of the traders.

He highlighted the agrarian issue prevailing in the country and said the condition of farmers in the country is getting worse.

Slamming the central government over false promises of providing electricity round the clock to farmers, he said, “Big claims are being made about electricity supply, but in the hometown of Power Minister itself electricity is available for 18 to 20 hours only.”

The Samajwadi Party leader further said that the government talks about corruption-free governance, but there is not even a single transfer in the state which was done without exchange of money.

Yadav further hit out at the government over the recent Gorakhpur Children Death tragedy and said the incident was very unfortunate.

“The Gorakhpur Children incident is the outcome of the BJP government’s corruption,” he said.

Shivpal Yadav’s comments have come almost a week after former vice-president Hamid Ansari expressed a similar sentiment about the state of the minority groups in India, especially Muslims.

Hamid Ansari’s statement had invited the wrath of the BJP with the newly-elected Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu also targeting his predecessor.

(With ANI Inputs)