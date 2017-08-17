Yogi’s Madrassa Diktat: Congress says using NSA against disobedient madrasas unlawful

Lucknow, August 17: The Indian National Congress on Thursday said targeting the Madrasas with the National Security Act (NSA) will be unlawful.

Speaking to News agency on the same, Congress leader Dwijendra Tripathi said, “They probably don’t understand what the National Security Act is all about. If they do anything like this, then the High Court will take action against them.

Dwijendra Tripathi further said that the NSA is only implemented if a person or a society disturbs the public order.

“The Apex Court has examined this law and said that if a religion doesn’t allow a person to sing the national anthem, then no one can enforce them,” he added.

“The Commissioner shouldn’t make statements which aren’t lawful and not under the parameters of the NSA,” he added.

A Madrasa in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly did not adhere to the Uttar Pradesh government’s order on singing the national anthem on Independence Day.

After this, on Wednesday, Bareilly’s Divisional Commissioner P.V. Jaganmohan said that charges can be slapped under the National Security Act.

Speaking to the news agency, PV Jagmohan said, “So far on Independence Day every school, government organisation, and Madrasa abide by the rule which had been initiated. But the Madrasa which did not sing national anthem will be probed and National Security Act (NSA) can be imposed on them. Only after finding solid proof about anti-national activities we will probe this matter in details”.

Some reports from Uttar Pradesh indicates that many madrasas across the state didn’t obey the controversial state government instruction that asked staff and students at the Islamic educational institutions to sing the national anthem and to videograph the Independence Day celebrations.

In Uttar Pradesh Kanpur, Meerut and Bareilly where the biggest madrasa centres in the state. In many of the Madrassas, the students sang ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’, a 20th-century patriotic song penned by the poet Mohammad Iqbal and didn’t record the Independence day proceedings. saying they didn’t want to give proof of their patriotism.

The authorities of Madrassas said that they didn’t want to give proof of their patriotism.

(With ANI Inputs)