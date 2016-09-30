Surgical Strike : Army denies reports about Indian casualties

New Delhi, Sep 30: A member of special operations team that carried out surgical strikes across LoC received minor injury during exfiltration but it was not due to any enemy or terrorist action, Army sources said today, trashing reports in Pakistan about Indian casualties during the operation.

They said some Pakistani TV channels are playing “morphed” video clips showing Indian Army casualties as part of “black propaganda”.

“One member of the team involved in Surgical Operation received minor injury during exfiltration. The injury is not on account of any enemy or terrorist action,” the sources said.

The Indian Army sources said, in another incident, a soldier from 37 Rashtriya Rifles had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan side of LoC in Mendhar Sector and Pakistan has been informed by the DGMO about it on the hotline.

India yesterday said it carried out surgical strikes on seven terror launch pads across the LoC on the intervening night of September 28 and 29, inflicting “significant casualties” on terrorists preparing to infiltrate from PoK.

Pakistan, however, dismissed it as “fabrication of truth” and a “quest” by India to create media hype by rebranding cross-border fire as surgical strike.