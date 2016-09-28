Twitter India launches live video interview series

Mumbai,Sept28: Twitter India and digital video network PING Network are launching a live video interview series with business and technology leaders over Twitter`s live streaming app Periscope.

Govindraj Ethiraj, veteran journalist and founder of PING Network, will roll out the first episode of this Periscope series titled #MegaBites on Wednesday, read a statement.

The first show themed `Will India Remain A Fast Growth Economy` will see Ethiraj in conversation with Adi Godrej, Chairman, Godrej Group, in a live programmed chat show.

#MegaBites will focus on issues at the confluence of business and technology and bring a unique leadership perspective on how businesses and captains of industry are gearing up for and responding to the challenges of tomorrow.

This interactive show will invite a new business and technology leader every fortnight and will draw in India`s mobile audiences and engage in issues that go beyond the 24-hour news cycle.

Social media users can join the Periscope show live, leave their questions by commenting in real time, and participate in the conversation by tweeting with the hashtag #MegaBites.

Keya Madhvani, Media Partnerships, Twitter India, said: “The idea behind a programmed Periscope show is to foster a new format of digital storytelling via live video that is thought-provoking, conversational, substantive and distinct from mainstream content.”

Entrepreneur and politician Nandan Nilekani, and Founder and CEO of FutureGroup Kishore Biyani are slated to be the next guests on #MegaBites in the coming weeks.