Its wedding season for Tamil actor Vishal and family

Chennai,Nov25:The Sandakozhi star’s sister Aishwarya is going to enter wedlock and the groom, Kritish Vummudi, comes from the family of a popular city-based jeweller.

Speaking to the TOI, Aishwarya’s sister-in-law Sriya Reddy said, “Yes, it is true. It is a love-cum-arranged marriage. We all have known each other’s family for quite some time. We are eagerly looking forward to the New Year for the wedding festivities to begin.” Having completed her MBA from Singapore, Aishwarya might join her family’s business soon.

“We are looking at doing the engagement early next year, maybe in March or April. Only then, they will announce the wedding date. We are already thinking about our clothes and looking forward to getting together for our family’s biggest event,” Sriya said.

It’s believed that Vishal will take a break from acting early next year to oversee the wedding preparation.