Reason behind Centre imposing president’s rule in Mizoram in 1988 still unknown, says MNF’s Zoramthanga

Aizwal, September 28: Mizoram National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on Wednesday said that the reason behind imposing President’s rule in the state in 1988 by the then Congress government at the Centre still remains unknown.

Zoramthanga told ANI that in 1988, the Congress government declared President’s rule in Mizoram when the MNF government was ruling in the state and till today the reason remains unknown.

He also slammed the Congress led state government over the recent mob attack on Lunglei district court building and judial quarter and asserted that that it had immensely failed in maintaining law and order.

“The mob incident has reflected the law and order has completely failed and collapsed in the Mizoram. He said that the incident was very serious,” said Zoramthanga.

Zoramthanga further said that the MNF will write to President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister NarendraModi in regard to latest attacks and would urge the Central government to take cognizance of the same and take necessary action.