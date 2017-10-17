32 killed, over 200 injured in suicide attack at police training centre in southeast Afghanistan

Afghanistan, October 17: 32 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in a suicide attack in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

The AFP reports that there was a gun attack also at a police training centre in southeast Afghanistan.

32 killed, over 200 wounded in attack on Afghan police centre, reports AFP quoting an official. — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2017



In the attack, the Paktia police chief Toryalai Abdyani was also killed. Among the 15 victims of the attack, it includes women, students and police, says Hedayatullah Hamidi, public health director in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province to AFP.

Reportedly the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in Afghanistan in a tweet. The attack occurred at the centre in Gardiz, capital of Paktia province, which borders Pakistan.

Fifteen dead, over 40 wounded in Afghan police centre attack (Source: AFP)