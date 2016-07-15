3D optical illusion zebra crossing comes to the aid of pedestrians on Delhi’s Rajaji road

New Delhi July 15 : In a first, a 3D optical illusion has made is way onto the streets of Delhi.At Rajaji Road, the painting gives the impression of the zebra crossing rising above the road.

3D zebra crossings is an initiative by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Street Art.

It aims to grab the attention of the motorists and eventually slow down their speed.

In a first of its kind experiment in Delhi, this initiative should help in reducing road accidents in the city.