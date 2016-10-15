AAP legislator Naresh Balyan arrested in assault case

NEW DELHI,Oct15: Aam Aadmi Party legislator Naresh Balyan was arrested on Friday on charges of brawling with a Residential Welfare Association (RWA) office-bearer, a police officer said.

Joint Commissioner of Police, South Western Range, Deependra Pathak said that Mr Balyan, who represents Uttam Nagar constituency in west Delhi, was arrested for brawling with RWA Vice President MB George of the area on last Sunday.

Mr Balyan was on Sunday booked on charges of brawling with the RWA official, who was also booked in a case following a cross-complaint.

Police had said the incident occured when Mr George, Vice President of K-2 Block RWA in Uttam Nagar area, was holding a meeting with other office-bearers regarding arrangements for the coming Dussehra festival.

Police said that after he was not invited to the RWA meeting, an angry Mr Balyan, along with his associate Mahendra Fauji, indulged in a verbal duel with Mr George, which later turned into a scuffle. Mr George subsequently lodged a complaint with the Uttam Nagar police station.

Mr Fauji too gave a cross-complaint that he had called Mr Balyan to inaugurate a drain in the block, where Mr George fought with the AAP leader over the issue of inauguration.

A case of brawl was registered on the basis of complaints from both sides. Mr Balyan was charged under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 451 (house-trespass in order to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code.