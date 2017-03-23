AIADMK leaders Thambidurai expresses hope to retain ‘two leaves’

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, March 23: After the Election Commission granted ‘hat’ symbol to V.K. Sasikala group, senior leader M. Thambidurai on Thursday said they will remain with their attempts to stake claim to the ‘two leaves’ symbol as this declaration is temporary.

“This hat symbol is temporary; two leaves symbol is going to come back to us,” Thambidurai told the media here.

The Election Commission has allotted ‘hat’ symbol to the Sasikala’s team with the name AIDMK Amma while ‘electricity pole’ symbol was given to the O. Panneerselvam faction with the name AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma.

The Commission earlier on Wednesday decided to freeze the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) election symbol of ‘two leaves’, after delegates of former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam and previous party general secretary Sasikala teams made their claims for it.

“Neither of the two groups shall be allowed to use the symbol ‘Two Leaves’ of the AIADMK,” the Election Commission said.

The poll panel also asked both the teams to choose a new symbol to contest the current by-polls in R.K. Nagar.

The Election Commission also allowed both sides an additional and final chance of adducing reports and affidavits latest by April 17.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Sasikala-led team registered a prayer before the Commission staking claim to the party’s symbol.

Panneerselvam-led faction had last week claimed that the party symbol truly belonged to it as Sasikala’s election as the AIADMK general secretary was ‘invalid and illegal’.

The fight over party symbol started in view of the by-elections to the R.K. Nagar assembly constituency in Chennai on April 12. The constituency was held by late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. (ANI)