AIADMK’s frozen ‘two leaves’ favors DMK: MK Stalin

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, March 23: Expressing confidence of winning in the RK Nagar by-polls, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin on Thursday said it had succeeded earlier also when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) symbol was frozen.

“Earlier, when the logo (AIADMK) was frozen we had won. We will win this time too,” Stalin told the media today.

The Election Commission earlier in the day granted ‘hat’ symbol to the Sasikala’s faction with the name AIDMK Amma while ‘electricity pole’ symbol was given to the O. Panneerselvam camp with the name AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma.

The Commission earlier on Wednesday decided to freeze the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) election symbol of ‘two leaves’, after delegates of former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam and former party general secretary Sasikala teams made their claims for it.

“Neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol ‘Two Leaves’ of the AIADMK,” the Election Commission said.

The election panel also directed both the teams to choose a new symbol to contest in the current by-polls in R.K. Nagar.

The Election Commission also provided both parties an additional and final opportunity of adducing reports and affidavits latest by April 17.

On Tuesday, the Sasikala-led team has registered an appeal before the Commission staking claim to the party’s ‘two leaves’ symbol.

Panneerselvam-led faction had last week challenged that the party symbol rightfully belonged to it as Sasikala’s election as the AIADMK general secretary was ‘invalid and illegal’.

The fight over party symbol began in view of the by-polls to the RK Nagar assembly constituency in Chennai on April 12. The constituency was held by late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. (ANI)