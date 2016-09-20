Cauvery Verdict: Heightened security in Bengaluru

: As the Supreme Court directed the Karnataka Government to release double the quantity of water in comparison to what the tribunal had previously suggested, the IT city turned into a security fortress with heavy deployment of rapid action force and state police been seen in key areas.

The Mysore road area which witnessed large scale arson and violence last week, with pro-Kannada activists vandalizing and torching buses and private vehicles with Tamil Nadu number plates, saw security personnel lining up on both sides of the arterial road. Within minutes of the apex court’s order, PCR vans could be seen announcing imposition of section 144, which prohibits large gatherings.

27 year old Sharad, from kannur in Kerala arrived in Bangalore with his family on Monday for a holiday. The group was enjoying a traditional Kannada treat at Ananda Bhavan near Satellite Bus stand on Tuesday evening when they saw RAF personnel lining up the streets. The site of men in uniform in riot gear, forced the family to pack up their evening outing and head back to their hotel.

Speaking to India Today, Additional Commissioner, Law and Order, Charan Reddy said high security will be in place till the 27th of September. When quizzed about reports that the police made an error of judgement by releasing Kannada Prakash, pro-Kannada activist, from preventive custody on the 8th of Sept, three days before the city was set ablaze by rioters, the top cop said, ‘it is a theory being floated by vested interests. Kannada prakash was taken into preventive custody in another matter and his release cannot be directly connected with the violence’.