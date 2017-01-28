Chilly weather, foggy air sends Delhiites deeper into blankets after two days rain

New Delhi, Jan. 28: After two days of steady rain, the national capital stirred slowly to a chilly Saturday morning, with the minimum temperature in the city settling at around 10.6 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted cloudy skies for the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 22 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, more than 20 Delhi bound trains were delayed and one cancelled due to dense fog in the national capital this morning. Northern Railways said, two trains were also rescheduled as the visibility reduced to less than 150 metres in Delhi.

According to the Delhi airport, eight domestic and two international flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. (ANI)