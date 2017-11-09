Delhi fog: Air pollution goes up hazardously, trains delayed, schools shut, stubble burning still continuing

Dense fog in Delhi hits flight, train services.
New Delhi, November 9: As the air quality and visibility continues to be harmfully low, it affected the normal life of people in Delhi-NCR area. This is the third consecutive day of dense fog and smoke affecting transportation service and functioning of schools.

About forty-one trains services have been delayed due to hazardous levels of pollution and smog in the area. Among this forty-one trains, nine were reportedly rescheduled and others were cancelled.

On Thursday morning the air quality index was recorded at 799 in Punjabi Bagh, 388 in Dwarka, 362 in Shadipur, and 515 in Anand Vihar.

The Delhi government was forced to order a complete shut down of the schools by yesterday as the major part of the state became under a blanket of smog. Even older kids were prevented from outdoor activities. The health department issued a warning on the highly polluted air, explaining the hazards of inhaling it. Elderly people and those having heart ailments were asked to stay indoors as much as possible.

In India, Delhi is one of the states with high motor density. Moreover, the entry of heavy vehicles from other states make the roads in Delhi congested with an increase in pollution levels. The present worsened situation is blamed to be a result of stubble burning in the neighbouring states and the adverse weather conditions.

The government is likely to take a decision on making the odd-even road by today.

Reportedly, stubble burning is still going on in the fields of Rohtak, even when Delhi is facing difficulties in breathing.

