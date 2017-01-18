Cold wave continues to cripple north India, train, flight services delayed

New Delhi, Jan. 18: The cold wave in north India continued to freeze the routine of the people.

As many as 35 trains are running late, eight were rescheduled and one was cancelled on Wednesday morning due to foggy weather conditions in Delhi.

The flight services were also affected with two international and nine domestic flights being delayed.

Keeping in mind the extreme weather conditions, night shelters have also been arranged for the poor here.

As mercury dipped eight degrees Celsius in the national capital, people lit bonfire to battle the cold wave conditions.

Fresh snowfall in higher hills and rain in lower hills of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have disrupted normal life in the northern states.

In Jammu and Kashmir, fresh snowfall led to the closure of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

A thick blanket of fog disrupted normal life at most places in Punjab and Haryana today, where the minimum temperature hovered above normal. (ANI)