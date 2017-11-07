Delhi fog: Primary schools to be kept closed tomorrow, no outdoor activities for older kids

New Delhi, November 7: Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday evening declared, due to heavy smog, primary schools would be kept closed tomorrow. Along with this, the minister stressed that no outdoor activities shall be allowed for older kids.

After smog covered the skies of Delhi, it began hitting the normal life of people in the Delhi-NCR area since a few days. The smog has caused a delay in flight-train services in Delhi on Monday.

The National Green Tribunal had come down heavily on the Delhi, Haryana governments for not taking steps to prevent problems with smog.

After being criticised, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had reportedly called for taking a remedial move to stop crop burning, which turns Delhi into a gas chamber like state during every winter. The government is also planning to shut schools for a few days due to thick fog.

A public emergency was declared after the smog hindered the free flow of transportation facilities, including buses, train as well as flight.

All of us together have to find a soln to this. Every year, during this time of the year, Del becomes a gas chamber for almost a month https://t.co/4YrA3HZG98 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 7, 2017

Delhi has become a gas chamber. Every year this happens during this part of year. We have to find a soln to crop burning in adjoining states — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 7, 2017

Considering high level of pollution, I have requested Sh Manish Sisodia, Education Minister, to consider closing schools for a few days — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 7, 2017

Usually, during this time of the year, farmers burn the stubble in the fields after the harvest, as part of preparing the field for next years cultivation.

As the temperature dropped in the area while the weather conditions push the smoke after burning the stubble towards the south and keep them stuck in the area, it causes heavy smog in the whole area.