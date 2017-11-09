Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh criticises Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over air pollution.

Punjab/Delhi, November 9: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the current situation of blanket smog in Delhi. Captain Amarinder Singh said, “Kejriwal is a peculiar person who has views on everything without understanding the situation. There is 20 million ton of paddy straw, where do I ask farmers to store? So Mr.Kejriwal doesn’t understand this problem,” he added.

He had also requested the Prime Minister to convene a meeting of Chief Ministers of the affected States along with the Union Ministers for Agriculture, Food and Environment on the issue.

Further, he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking compensation for farmers for crop resident management to check the dangerous trend of stubble burning.

Punjab Chief Minister said, “have requested PM to convene a meeting of CMs of affected States along with Union Ministers. Just my meeting with Delhi CM resolves nothing: Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh.”

