Class 9 girl student collapses and dies in front of classroom after climbing 3 stories with heavy bag

Kareemabad/Telangana, October 18: A 14-year-old girl was dead after collapsing in front of her classroom inside her school premises in Telangana on Monday. The tragic incident happened at around 8:45 am in the morning at Kautilya High School in Kareemabad in Warangal district of Telangana.

A Class 9 girl student, identified as P. Srivarshita was seen in the CCTV footage of the school. She was found carrying a heavy school bag while climbing up the stairs to the third floor on which her class situated. She collapsed soon after she climbed all the three floors and walked up to her classroom.

While her body was checked, it was found that she suffered severe injuries to her forehead. There was heavy bleeding from her nose also.

A 14-yr-old girl collapsed outside her classroom after climbing 3 floors with her heavy bag. Body sent for postmortem. #Warangal #Telangana pic.twitter.com/G1u7Ob8V7e — Paul C Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) October 17, 2017

Reportedly, the girl was taken to the school physician and was rushed to the MGM Hospital on school physician’s advice. The school physician had diagnosed her with low blood pressure. But the doctors at the MGM Hospital declared her brought dead.

The parents who were distressed over the sudden death of their child had staged a dharna in front of the school. They blamed the school management for the death of their daughter and for the delay in providing medical attention to her.

The Telangana police have registered a case in this regard under section 174 of the CRPC.

Many activists across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had blamed the heavy weighing school bag for being responsible for the girl’s death.