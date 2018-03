Finance minister O Panneerselvam chairs Tamil Nadu cabinet, keeps Jayalalithaa’s photo in front

Chennai, October 19: Tamil Nadu cabinet had met today for the first time after the Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had handed over the charges of her departments to O Paneerselvam.

The cabinet was met under the leadership of finance minister O Panneerselvam today. After Jayalalitha fell ill, this is the first time that the cabinet is meeting.

In the absence of chief minister J Jayalalithaa, O Pneerselvan had placed a photo of Jayalalithaa infornt of him, while the cabinet meeting is on.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital Chennai, since September 22 after being affected with dehydration and fever.