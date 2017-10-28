Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani alleges Ahmed Patel has links with ISIS terrorists, Patel refutes charges

Gujarat, October 28: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani alleged that Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Gujarat Ahmed Patel on Friday has links with ISIS terrorist. Ahmed Patel disapproved the allegations as baseless.

Ahmed Patel tweeted on Twitter and requested to not politicize the issue in wake of the upcoming Assembly elections. He said that ,y party and I appreciate the effort of Anti-Terrorism Squad to nab the two terrorists. I demand strict and speedy action against them.

The allegations put forward by BJP are completely baseless.

Ahmed Patel said that let us not divide peace loving Gujaratis while fighting terrorism.

The Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani demanded resignation of Ahmed Patel from the post after a nabbed ISIS terrorist was learnt to be working in the hospital associated with him.

Vijay Rupani said that if Ahmed Patel was a patron of hospital from where 2 suspected ISIS terrorists were arrested then he should be held responsible.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested two suspected ISIS operatives Kasim Timberwala and Aabed Mirza on October 25. Aabed Mirza worked as a lawyer, Kasim Timberwala was employed with a hospital as a technician.