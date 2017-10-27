Biggest political power in India is its people: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut finds Rahul Gandhi capable to lead the nation

Mumbai/ Maharashtra, October 27: A senior Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut, asserted that the magic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faded and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is the only one who is capable to lead the nation.

People interested in what Rahul Gandhi has been saying, PM Modi’s support shrinking: Shiv Sena MP https://t.co/73ezXCZ7YT — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 27, 2017

Rahul blamed Narendra Modi led BJP government for the present economic crisis prevailing in the country. He said that implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) by Centre has made the life miserable for small traders and businessmen.

Raut asserted that BJP would face a stiff challenge in December elections due to the implementation of GST.

Raut added that it was not fair to name Rahul Gandhi as ‘Pappu’, the nickname used by social media to mock the Congress vice president.

The Shiv Sena leader made a dig at BJP who had secured a massive mandate in 2014 polls. He said that the biggest political power in India is its people, the voters. “Woh kisi ko bhi Pappu bana sakte hai (People can make anyone pappu),” said Raut.

Reality is that PM Modi’s achhe din are not here: @GhanshyamTiwa after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Modi wave has faded away #RahulKiSena pic.twitter.com/KdHB3avb18 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 27, 2017

Raut’s comments followed a day after the schedule for Gujarat elections was announced.

The Sena leader said that the way people marching on roads of Gujarat after introducing GST indicates the challenge that BJP would have to face in the coming elections.

Shiv Sena, in 2015, had claimed that not even 100 Rahul Gandhis could match Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘mega wave’. The Sena had also mocked Gandhi for his ‘suit-boot ki sarkar’ jibe.