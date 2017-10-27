Biggest political power in India is its people: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut finds Rahul Gandhi capable to lead the nation

October 27, 2017 | By :
Rahul Gandhi a darling of Congress, says Manmohan Singh

Mumbai/ Maharashtra, October 27: A senior Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut, asserted that the magic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faded and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is the only one who is capable to lead the nation.

Rahul blamed Narendra Modi led BJP government for the present economic crisis prevailing in the country. He said that implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) by Centre has made the life miserable for small traders and businessmen.

Raut asserted that BJP would face a stiff challenge in December elections due to the implementation of GST.

Raut added that it was not fair to name Rahul Gandhi as ‘Pappu’, the nickname used by social media to mock the Congress vice president.

The Shiv Sena leader made a dig at BJP who had secured a massive mandate in 2014 polls. He said that the biggest political power in India is its people, the voters. “Woh kisi ko bhi Pappu bana sakte hai (People can make anyone pappu),” said Raut.

Raut’s comments followed a day after the schedule for Gujarat elections was announced.

The Sena leader said that the way people marching on roads of Gujarat after introducing GST indicates the challenge that BJP would have to face in the coming elections.

Shiv Sena, in 2015, had claimed that not even 100 Rahul Gandhis could match Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘mega wave’. The Sena had also mocked Gandhi for his ‘suit-boot ki sarkar’ jibe.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
Protest innovations from Congress | From ‘Pakoda’ stalls to World’s longest protest banner
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
Economics fails Chandrababu Naidu | TDP’s political alliance with BJP to stay
TDP to decide future of alliance with BJP | Crucial meet today
Top