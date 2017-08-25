Haryana Court convicts Gurmeet Ram Rahim: Quantum of sentence on August 28

August 25, 2017 | By :
Dera chief Ram Rahim appeals Punjab and Haryana HC against Panchkula Special CBI Court's verdict

Chandigarh/ Haryana, August 25: The Haryana Court found Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty in the 2002 rape case. Quantum of sentence is on August 28th.

The self styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, chief of the influential Dera Sacha Sauda sect, was alleged for molesting two of his sadhvis (women followers) 15 years ago.

‘Premis’, followers of the Gurmeet, stand against all the allegations raised about their guru. On Thursday, around 1.5 lakh premis had gathered in Panchkula, where the court was to deliver the verdict on Friday, saying that they just need a glimpse of their guru. Gurmeet’s followers were to create havoc if their guru got punished. Most of the followers fell to the ground and wept outside the Dera headquarters. From the past two days, Dera premis were making all the police personnel to be on their toes.

Government offices, colleges and schools in Panchkula were kept closed on Friday to keep themselves safe from unrest, if any. About 200 Haryana-Bound trains were cancelled. In addition to police guarding, Centre deployed around 15,000 paramilitary troops.

Gurmeet, on Thursday, told that he would appear before the court despite his back pain, and had asked his followers to maintain peace. On Friday, the self styled godman left for the court from Sirsa in convoy of over 100 cars with Z+ security.

The whole place is under police security. Army had arrived to monitor the situation. The Centre on Thursday had assured assistance. Union Home Ministry said that it was observing the area closely from a Delhi control room.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Dera Sacha Sauda violence: Framing of charges against Honeypreet Insan deferred to Feb 21
Haryana police arrests surgeon responsible for castrating 300 Dera followers
Why did UN-Water invite Ram Rahim and Honeypreet to support World Toilet Day, unaware of their current status?
Honeypreet claims no impure relationship with papa Ram Rahim Singh, likely to surrender today
Qurbani League issues threat letter: Dera followers to kill journalists, Haryana police officers who speak against Ram Rahim
Delhi High Court rejects Honeypreet’s anticipatory bail plea
Top