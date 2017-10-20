Kids among traumatised Rohingya refugees in deplorable conditions without food, safe drinking water: Unicef

Dhaka/Bangladesh, October 20: United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) in its statement on Friday said that the Rohingya children at the refugee camps are still traumatised by the inhumanity they had experienced in Myanmar. Following the atrocities against the Rohingya people, they were compelled to flee from their homeland.

About 340,000 Rohingya children are living in horrible situations in refugee camps in Bangladesh. reportedly they are not even getting enough food or clean water or healthcare.

The UNICEF report titled “Outcast and Desperate” by Simon Ingram said the press that “This isn’t going to be short-term, it isn’t going to end anytime soon” as reported by ANI.

The ANI quoted Simon Ingram saying, “So it is absolutely critical that the borders remain open and that protection for children is given and equally that children born in Bangladesh have their birth registered,” he added.

Most of the Rohingyas are left stateless in Myanmar, while many have fled the country, even without proper identification and documents to prove their identity. “Without an identity, they have no chance of ever assimilating into any society effectively.”

The Rohingya refugees are deprived of clean drinking water and toilets. They are left out in desperately short supply of food and other basic needs in the chaotic, teeming camps and settlements. Said Simon Ingram after spending two weeks in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh monitoring the situation of the refugees.

“In a sense, it’s no surprise that they must truly see this place as a hell on earth,” added Simon Ingram.

“One among five Rohingya refugee children under the age of five years is estimated to be severely malnourished. They are in need of immediate medical attention, Simon Ingram said.

“There is a very, very critical danger of outbreaks of water-borne diseases, diarrhoea and quite conceivably cholera and other epidemics in the longer-term,” Simon Ingram added.