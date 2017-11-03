 India, China bilateral relations: Not going to be a walk in park, says Chinese Consul General Ma Zhanwu

Santiniketan/West Bengal, November 3: The Chinese Consul General Ma Zhanwu said on friday that the bilateral relations between India and China is not going to be like a walk in the park. But, India and China should have the confidence to make things work.

While addressing at the inaugural session to pay tribute to the 80th anniversary of Cheena Bhavana in Santiniketan, Ma Zhanwuhe said that the differences between India and China were dominated by their shared interest and trust.

Ma Zhanwuhe said that the relation between India and China is not going to be an easy job. It will be difficult with its ups and downs. So, we should have the confidence that we can do it.

Ma Zhanwuhe said that we want to aim high. We should have mutual trust. We need to hear from the other side as well. He further said that the media should play a key role in strengthening ties between the two nations.

The Cheena Bhavana that is the Institute of Chinese Language and Culture at Visva Bharati University was founded by Rabindranath Tagore in April, 1937. Ma Zhanwuhe said that there must be more interaction in boosting India-China relations. We should focus on economic development and political relations as part of our study.

Ma Zhanwuhe said that although there were many translators of Chinese language from countries like Canada, but very few from India. So, we need to look at our neighbours and it is true for both India and China.

Ma Zhanwuhe said that there should be introduction of Chinese learning course from a junior level in India, and Hindi and other Indian language courses in China.

The Doklam standoff between India and China might have resolved but it might launched a trade war between both the nations. India has put restrictions on the import of Chinese goods. These restrictions are being seen in the doklam context.

These restrictions would not affect China since its exports to India account for only 2 per cent of its total exports. Still, these restrictions will serve as a warning to China, indicating India’s hardened posture. The Doklam conflict has raised India’s apprehensions about China’s hidden motives.

China remained silent on pull out of Chinese troops in Doklam, while Indian troops have withdrawn. But, still there is a question that whether china will again deploy its troops? Still, the hidden motives of China is not revealed and there are chances of trade war between India and China.