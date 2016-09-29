“Matter of infiltration of terrorist along LoC in J&K of serious concern”: DGMO Ranbir Singh

New Delhi, September 29: DGMO Lt General Ranbir Singh addresses the media right after the CCS (Cabinet Committee on Security) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following are some of the highlights of the DGMO’s speech

Despite our persistent urging to Pak to not allow territory under its control to not be used for terrorist activities nothing was done. Defence Ministry reveals India conducted surgical strikes last night across LoC to safeguard our nation.

Indian army conducted surgical strikes on terror launchpads last night in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Operations aimed at neutralising terrorists have since ceased. Based on credible info, some terrorist had positioned themselves in launch pad along LoC. 20 infiltration attempts have been foiled, according to the DGMO.