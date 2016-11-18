Men’s Day: LeEco to offer six Bollywood movies

New Delhi, Nov 18 :  Chinese internet and technology conglomerate LeEco on Friday announced it will offer six Bollywood movies on the LeVidi app to celebrate International Mens Day, on November 19.

LeEco smartphone and superTV users can watch “Rang De Basanti”, “Ki &amp; Ka”, “Udaan”, “Raanjhanaa”, “Jodhaa Akbar” and “Barfi” powered by Eros Now on the LeVidi app, the company said in a statement.

Earlier during the Diwali sale in October, LeEco touched Rs 350 crore in revenue and sold 3,00,000 phones and 3,500 TVs.

