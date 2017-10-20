Mersel movie create misconceptions about GST and demonetisation, says BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, October 20: Expressing complete disapproval, BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan has clearly disapproval the ‘misconceptions’ about central government’s schemes and Hindu religion projected in Tamil movie Mersel, and called for a removal of such representations.

According to the reports, Soundararajan stated that “It’s their right to project any view but we have to condemn the misconceptions about Goods and services tax, demonetization and digital transaction and also about Hindu sentiments.

When celebrities or an actor are talking about certain schemes and misleading the public, it will carry some effect in the minds of people,”

The BJP state president also points the impact of celebrities’ words on the general public.

he also alleged that the central government is being criticized some of the filmmakers, for not raising their voice, when previously corruption was prevalent in our country.

In which some are constantly attacking comments for the good schemes of our honorable done by prime minister Modi

They’re unable to reform the ticket sale, they are not disclosing their salary or profit. They’re not appreciable tax-payers either,” Soundararajan said.

Newly released movie Mersal is Directed by Atlee and written by Vijayendra Prasad and Atlee.