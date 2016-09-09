Natalie Portman expecting second child

Venice, Sep 9: Actress Natalie Portman is reportedly expecting her second child with her husband Benjamin Millepied.

The Oscar winner debuted her growing baby bump at the premiere of her film “Planetarium” at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, reports usmagazine.com.

Portman didn’t appear to be keeping her pregnancy a secret either.

According to a source, she was rubbing her belly at the star-studded event.

Portman and Millepied met on the set of “Black Swan” in 2010 and got married in 2012. They already have a five-year-old son Aleph.

