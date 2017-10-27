Popular Malayalam writer Punathil Kunjabdulla passes away

Kozhikode/Kerala, October 27: The distinguished Malayalam writer Punathil Kunjabdulla had passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Friday. He was 77.

Reportedly, he had been suffering from dementia-related illness for the last few months.

His novels and poems received exceptional appreciation from the readers all over Kerala.

Though he is known as a writer, Punathil Kunjabdulla was a Doctor of Medicine by profession.

He had been running a hospital in Vatakara. In his writings in Malayalam literature, he was always a modernist.

Punathil Kunjabdulla won the Kendra Sahitya Academy Award in 1980 for his novel Smarakasilakal (Memorial Stones).