Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking to set minimum qualifications for legislators

New Delhi, July 17: The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a PIL seeking a minimum qualifications for being a legislator.

“This would require either an amendment of the Article 83/ 173 of the Constitution or an amendment of the RP Act. As already submitted, there cannot be a mandamus asking the Govt. to make a law or introduce amendments to an existing law and hence this prayer is also for a relief that cannot be granted by the Courts,” the Centre said, opposing the move to set minimum educational qualification for legislators.