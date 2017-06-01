Unidentified criminals shot dead CPI (M) leader Ram Sagar Paswan in Bihar

Begusarai, Jun 1 : A senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader was shot dead at Kaidrabad village under Bachhwara police station area in the district today.
Police said here that unidentified criminals shot at the CPI (M) leader Ram Sagar Paswan near his house when​ he was on his morning stroll.
Mr Paswan died when he was being rushed to a nearby hospital by the local people.

The body has been sent to Begusarai Sadar Hospital for autopsy.
A massive manhunt is on to nab criminals

