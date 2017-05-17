IT raid is just a political gimmick to defame opposition leaders, says Janata Dal (United)

New Delhi, May 17: Following the Income Tax raid on organisations and individuals related with RJD boss Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday cornered the Center saying that the assault was a “political trick” to malign the resistance pioneers.

“The Income Tax office, CBI, DRI, are the associations which work at the command of the focal government. The reality of the situation will become obvious eventually that the assault directed by these organisations was a direct result of any abnormalities or it was only a political contrivance,” JD(U) pioneer K.C. Tyagi told ANI.

Stating that the Center was receiving such trap to slander the restriction pioneers, he noticed that the attack has been led when the resistance gatherings are joining together.

Reverberating the same, JD(U) pioneer Ajay Alok stated, “This is minor a lawful technique. The IT strike is normal yet what will be the result of attack is critical. What was the thought process behind the assault is likewise essential. We will discuss it after any significant thing becomes visible.”

Strikes were led by the IT division at the 22 areas in Delhi, Gurugram on organizations and individuals related with Lalu yesterday.

A group of around 100 assessment office authorities and police work force apparently completed the attacks.

According to sources, the assaults were led on the charges of illicit (benami) arrive bargains worth Rs. 1,000 crores.

Lalu’s backer Chitranjan Sinha, be that as it may, denied the claims, saying that the RJD boss doesn’t have 22 habitations in Delhi.

The RJD supremo additionally invalidated the charges stating that he is not anxious of the assault against him.

Lalu took to his Twitter page to pummel the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the saffron party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are attempting to pressurize him, realising that he will uncover their “falsehoods, plunder and jumlas.”

Testing the Center to uncover the names of the 22 places attacked, the previous Bihar boss pastor stated, “At any rate tell which 22 spots were struck, you uneducated people. Lalu is not terrified of BJP-supported media and government manikins.”

Lalu additionally said that the BJP needs mettle to stifle his voice and in the event that they attempt to do as such, then million more Lalus will develop all over India.

He likewise advised the BJP, saying, “I am not frightened of the BJP. There is significantly more to be finished by uniting every one of the gatherings having a similar belief system.”

Responding to the RJD boss’ affirmation, the Center said that if Lalu is honest, then he ought to demonstrate it to the IT office.

“The attacks are being directed according to technique. We have no goal to threaten anybody. There have been reports of the gigantic property claimed by his child and girl in both Bihar and Delhi. Why has there been no elucidation? A benefit worth 1000 crores is flawed, and consequently he is under the scanner,” Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told ANI. (ANI)