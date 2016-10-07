Unrest LoC : Pakistan Army starts shelling on Line of Control in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 7: Pakistan Army on Friday morning resorted to heavy shelling and gunfire at Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu region.

“Heavy shelling and firing started in Malta area in Poonch district today (Friday) morning after Pakistan Army resorted to indiscriminate mortar shelling and firing at Indian military and civilian positions,” a police official told IANS here.

According to sources, Indian Army retaliated effectively using same calibre weapons after unprovoked shelling by the Pakistani side.

Pakistan has been violating with impunity the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed with India in November 2003.

The violation of the ceasefire agreement by Pakistani side has become a rule rather than an exception after the Indian Army on September 28 night carried out surgical strikes against terrorist “launch pads” across the Line of Control in Pakistan administered Kashmir.