Xiaomi India selects B2X as customer service partner

New Delhi, Jan 11 : Xiaomi Mi India has selected B2X to provide customer support for its smartphones and other mobile devices through ‘SMARTBAR’.

B2X SMARTBAR is an in-store service solution that provides personal support and service for any warranty or out-of-warranty related issues.

“B2X is an important strategic partner for us who helps us expand our service network catering for the continuous massive growth in the Indian market,” said Liu Tao, Overseas Service Senior Manager, Xiaomi, in a statement.

The solution is integrated with the B2X SMARTCARE technology platform that provides end-to-end service process from the moment customers enter the store to the moment a repaired device is being returned.

“We are confident that we will add a lot of value to Xiaomi’s go-to-market approach in India and the success of the Xiaomi brand,” added Rainer Koppitz, Chief Executive Officer of B2X.