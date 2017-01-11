Xiaomi India selects B2X as customer service partner

January 11, 2017 | By :

New Delhi, Jan 11 : Xiaomi Mi India has selected B2X to provide customer support for its smartphones and other mobile devices through ‘SMARTBAR’.

B2X SMARTBAR is an in-store service solution that provides personal support and service for any warranty or out-of-warranty related issues.

“B2X is an important strategic partner for us who helps us expand our service network catering for the continuous massive growth in the Indian market,” said Liu Tao, Overseas Service Senior Manager, Xiaomi, in a statement.

The solution is integrated with the B2X SMARTCARE technology platform that provides end-to-end service process from the moment customers enter the store to the moment a repaired device is being returned.

“We are confident that we will add a lot of value to Xiaomi’s go-to-market approach in India and the success of the Xiaomi brand,” added Rainer Koppitz, Chief Executive Officer of B2X.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
 Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone was allegedly seen catching fire in a video inside a shop in Bengaluru
Xiaomi to launch its Mi Max 2 smartphone in India on July 18 for under Rs 20,000
Telecoms network equipment maker Nokia and Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi sign a patent licencing agreement
Xiaomi will be officially opening first ever Mi Home store in India
Xiaomi unveils Redmi 4A in India at Rs 5999
Xiaomi unveils Redmi 4A in India at Rs 5999
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Xiaomi Redmi 4A launches India today
Top