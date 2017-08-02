Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and actress Sonakshi Sinha to judge bhajan show on Star Bharat

Mumbai,August2:Life OK, which is geared up to re-brand itself as Star Bharat is coming up with a unique reality show. They have collaborated with Colosceum Media, that has produced shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla and MasterChef to launch a bhajan reality show.

The show will be judged by Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, music director Shekhar Ravjiani and singer Kanika Kapoor. Aparshakti Khurana, who was last seen in Super Night with Tubelight will host the show.

According to reports, the shoot has already begun. Their first shoot was held on Tuesday at a studio in Powai, where actor Ranveer Singh was the first guest on the show with guest performances by Naagin actress Mouni Roy and rapper Badshah.

“It’s a youth-oriented show and the contestants will be singing bhajans and devotional songs set to contemporary tunes. Sonakshi is the perfect combination of the traditional and the modern. She also has a great connect with youngsters,” informed a source to Times of India.

On Tuesday, Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture of herself with a note that said, “Back to the grind and loving it! Shooting for something super special and the first of its kind… will announce soon!”

Sonakshi was recently seen as a host on Nach Baliye 8. Sonakshi and Baba Ramdev were seen together on Nach Baliye, where Baba Ramdev was a guest. It would be interesting to see her judge the show with Baba Ramdev.